The key Newcastle United moment that ultimately decided Jonjo Shelvey’s fate

The 30-year-old midfielder dedicated the best years of his career to Newcastle, making 202 appearances and scoring 18 goals. He’ll be remembered for memorable strikes against the likes of Queen's Park Rangers, Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and not to mention his cheeky effort at Sheffield United which provided a reminder to ‘play to the whistle’ during the early days of VAR.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 20: Newcastle United Manager, Eddie Howe gives Jonjo Shelvey instructions from the side lines during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park on December 20, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Although Shelvey often divided opinion on Tyneside, history will ultimately be kind to him given his extended period of service during difficult times at the club. Shelvey arrived from Swansea City in January 2016 with relegation looming at St James’s Park.

Despite a dazzling debut against West Ham United, the former England man was unable to keep The Magpies in the top flight but he would play a key role in getting them back. Shelvey was named in the PFA Championship team of the year as Newcastle secured the Championship title.

Upon returning to the Premier League, Shelvey’s form had highs and lows as Newcastle battled to stay in the Premier League, but there was never any doubting his technical qualities. The midfielder’s ability to pick out a pass and strike a ball was among the best we saw during the laborious ‘Mike Ashley’ era.

Even after the club was taken over, Shelvey progressed with the side under Eddie Howe and played a key role in keeping Newcastle in the Premier League last season. His free-kick at Leeds United almost exactly one year ago was ultimately a turning-point in the campaign.

And had it not been for an unfortunate injury during the pre-season friendly at Benfica last summer, things could have quite well been different for Shelvey. If fit, he would have started the season alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in midfield, quickly triggering a contract extension.

But injuries limited Shelvey to just one start this season, two shy of earning a one-year extension. And when Forest came in with the security of a two-and-a-half year deal and regular first-team football, it would prove too good an opportunity for Shelvey to turn down.

Howe didn’t want to lose Shelvey but wouldn’t stand in the player’s way.

"Jonjo’s been a huge player for this football club over the last seven years,” the Newcastle boss said ahead of Shelvey’s departure. “He’s been a very important part of my squad.

"Unfortunately, he’s had injuries this season. Certainly, I wouldn’t want to lose him, but I have to understand, similar to the Chris Wood situation, the player’s wishes with his contract coming to an end this summer.”

It speaks volumes that even after agreeing terms with Forest, Shelvey opted to travel back up north to St James's Park to say goodbye to the Newcastle players, staff and fans properly during their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton. A classy gesture from the playmaker.