'The Mackem Slayer' Newcastle fans react to Ivan Toney's late equaliser against Sunderland

Ivan Toney scored an 84th minute equaliser to prevent 10 man Sunderland from overcoming Peterborough United last night - and the Newcastle fans were loving the news.

Former Magpies striker Toney departed St James's Park on a permanent basis this summer following a three-year spell dominated by five different loans.

The 22-year-old was signed in 2015 when Steve McClaren was manager and he handed him his first-team debut, appearing off the bench for the final five minutes in Newcastle's 2-2 draw with Chelsea in September of that year.

However, just under two weeks later, Toney was loaned out to League One Barnsley, where temporary spells at Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United and Wigan Athletic shortly followed.

Unable to force his way into Rafa Benitez plans, the ex Northampton Town forward joined Peterborough on a permanent basis in August.

And despite failing to make an impact on Tyneside, Toney returned to the North East last night to rescue a point for the Posh at the Stadium of Light, and Toon fans took to social media to remember his Newcastle roots.

There was also reference to Marcus Maddison. The winger began his career in the Magpies' youth set-up and assisted Toney's leveller.

Here's the best of the Newcastle fan reaction

@NUFC360: Ivan Toney netting a late goal against the Mackems (laughing face)

@dyIanbrett: Marcus Maddison setting up Ivan Toney you couldn’t write it

alfie_clark12: SUPER IVAN TONEY

NUFCROSSY: Always liked Ivan Toney (laughing face)

@futbolreece: Ivan Toney scores ahahahahahah love it

@danbrumwell1: Ivan Toney is a mag, he hates Sunderland

@ScottyNUFC01: Ivan Toney, the mackem slayer. Go on sausage

@KRISKROS5: Ivan Toney. A Geordie legend tonight

@cornedbeefpie: Get in Ivan Toney, #nufc legend #safc