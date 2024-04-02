Despite being without two of their most expensive summer signings for the vast majority of the season and enduring a lengthy battle with a seemingly never-ending list of injuries, the Magpies still remain in contention for a place in European competition.

No matter what happens over the remaining seven weeks of the season, the St James' Park hierarchy face some big calls during the summer as they prepare to make big decisions over the futures of several members of Howe's current squad. That will impact on United's plans to add to their ranks and they will also continue to take the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations into account when it comes to those decisions. But which Newcastle players are approaching critical points in their current deals at St James' Park?