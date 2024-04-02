Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have reportedly been told how much they must pay to secure a summer deal for one key transfer target. The Magpies hierarchy are currently monitoring the progress of several targets across the Premier League as they look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad in a bid to move on from what has been a difficult season for the Magpies.

As it stands with just over a month remaining in the campaign, an injury-ravaged United side remain in contention for a place in Europe - but they have fallen short of last season’s fourth-placed finish after Howe’s ranks were depleted routinely throughout the season.

Although Newcastle are continuing to battle against the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability regulations, there is still expected to be a hectic summer of transfer activity at St James Park with several players set to move on and a number of new faces arriving to freshen up the Magpies squad.

One deal that could be revisited is a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who was reportedly the subject of an enquiry from the Magpies during the final days of the January transfer window. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers star is leading Forest’s battle against relegation from the Premier League after scoring three goals and providing six assists in 29 league games so far this season.

The former England Under-21 international has also been boosted by the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo after working under the Portuguese coach during his time at Molineux. Gibbs-White opened up on his relationship with Nuno during an interview given just weeks after his arrival as he revealed why he was determined to impress the Forest boss.

He told BBC Sport: “At Wolves, I had my best times growing up under him and I learned so much. I had a great relationship at Wolves and I needed time to develop. Now, I’ve got that game experience and have matured as a man. I feel we have an incredible relationship now and it’s starting to show on the pitch.”

