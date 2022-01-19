The most likely Newcastle United transfers this month after Diego Carlos ‘agreement’

Newcastle United look to be closing in on a deal that would bring Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos to Tyneside.
Reports on Tuesday suggested that the Brazilian had expressed his desire to leave the La Liga side, with the Toon Army eager to add him to their squad as their hunt for defensive reinforcements.
And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Eddie Howe’s men may have had a breakthrough in their efforts to land the 28-year-old.
Writing on his personal Twitter account, the journalist claimed that an agreement had been reached between the Magpies and Carlos over a five-year deal, although talks with Sevilla over a suitable transfer fee are understood to be ongoing.
But as a potential move for Carlos seemingly edges closer to completion, Newcastle continue to be linked with a whole host of other players too.
From the constant barrage of speculation we’ve picked out ten players who could still sign for the Toon Army before the end of the January transfer window...