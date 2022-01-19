The most likely Newcastle United transfers this month after Diego Carlos ‘agreement’

The Magpies could be set for a busy couple of weeks.

Newcastle United look to be closing in on a deal that would bring Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos to Tyneside.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that the Brazilian had expressed his desire to leave the La Liga side, with the Toon Army eager to add him to their squad as their hunt for defensive reinforcements.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Eddie Howe’s men may have had a breakthrough in their efforts to land the 28-year-old.

Writing on his personal Twitter account, the journalist claimed that an agreement had been reached between the Magpies and Carlos over a five-year deal, although talks with Sevilla over a suitable transfer fee are understood to be ongoing.

But as a potential move for Carlos seemingly edges closer to completion, Newcastle continue to be linked with a whole host of other players too.

From the constant barrage of speculation we’ve picked out ten players who could still sign for the Toon Army before the end of the January transfer window...

1. Mitchel Bakker The Daily Mail claim that Newcastle are in talks for the Dutch full-back, who signed for Bayer Leverkusen from PSG just last summer. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Mario Balotelli Turkish outlet Fanatik claim that Newcastle are weighing up a sensational swoop for the Italian, and could trigger his release clause in an attempt to seal a deal. (Photo by ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Jesse Lingard Lingard has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United this month, and the Manchester Evening News suggest that Newcastle are working on a loan deal for the playmaker. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Aaron Ramsey Another player well-known to Premier League fans, Ramsey looks destined to leave Juventus this month, and at the time of writing, SkyBet have Newcastle down as the favourites to land him. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Photo Sales