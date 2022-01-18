The 28-year-old centre-back has emerged as a key target for Newcastle this month and is understood to be keen on a move.

Now Sky Sports are reporting that the player has asked to leave the La Liga club and is preparing to make a formal transfer request.

Newcastle are keen to bring in at least one new player before Saturday’s Premier League match at Leeds United with Carlos’ name high on the agenda.

Diego Carlos of Sevilla celebrates following the La Liga Santander match between Real Betis and Sevilla FC at Estadio Benito Villamarin on November 07, 2021 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

There are unconfirmed reports that the Brazilian has a release clause in the region of £67m though it is understood that Newcastle are looking to do business in the region of £30million.

The Magpies have already made two signings so far this January with Kieran Trippier arriving from Atletico Madrid for a reported £12million and Chris Wood signing from Burnley for £25million.

