The much changed Newcastle United starting XI to face Tranmere Rovers with Eddie Howe set to rotate squad - predicted XI
After a pulsating 3-3 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, Newcastle travel to Merseyside to face Tranmere Rovers this week.
Although he has hinted that there may be changes from Sunday’s game, Eddie Howe has insisted that Newcastle will take the Carabao Cup seriously this season.
Howe said: "It's very important. I made that clear in pre-season. I want to see a team that wants to win every game we compete in and every competition is treated with the same importance. I hope that's reflected in our performance tomorrow."
Newcastle will be aiming to avoid a successive defeat at this stage of the competition after being beaten by Burnley on penalties in Round Two last year.
Although they will start the game as heavy-favourites, memories of their defeat to Cambridge United in January will deter any thoughts of overconfidence on Wednesday night.
Here, we take a look at the side Howe may select to face Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Wednesday evening: