The much changed Newcastle United starting XI to face Tranmere Rovers with Eddie Howe set to rotate squad - predicted XI

Although he has hinted that there may be changes from Sunday’s game, Eddie Howe has insisted that Newcastle will take the Carabao Cup seriously this season.

Howe said: "It's very important. I made that clear in pre-season. I want to see a team that wants to win every game we compete in and every competition is treated with the same importance. I hope that's reflected in our performance tomorrow."

Newcastle will be aiming to avoid a successive defeat at this stage of the competition after being beaten by Burnley on penalties in Round Two last year.

Although they will start the game as heavy-favourites, memories of their defeat to Cambridge United in January will deter any thoughts of overconfidence on Wednesday night.

Here, we take a look at the side Howe may select to face Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Wednesday evening:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Nick Pope has been in stunning form this season but the clash against Tranmere could be Dubravka’s chance to remind everyone what a superb goalkeeper he is. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. RB: Emil Krafth Krafth was superb at the end of last season in Kieran Trippier’s absence and made his first appearance of the season at the weekend, albeit in a cameo role from the bench. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles The club captain has had to settle for a place on the bench this season but has shown, since Howe took charge, that he is a reliable option in the middle of defence and his leadership skills will be needed to navigate a tricky looking tie. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. CB: Sven Botman Botman has started the last two league games and with Burn out injured, he may be asked to feature once again as he gets used to the demands of English football. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales