The Newcastle United deal Eddie Howe's keen to get done in January
Newcastle United’s first January agreement isn’t yet over the line.
Eddie Howe revealed earlier this month that he hoped to keep Loris Karius at the club for the rest of the season.
The goalkeeper joined the club in September on a short-term contract after Karl Darlow suffered an ankle injury in training, and the 29-year-old impressed when he made his debut in this month’s 5-0 friendly win over Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.
Speaking in Riyadh, Howe said: “I’d like him to stay, but obviously the two parties have got to agree, so fingers crossed. He’s a goalkeeper with a lot of experience. He’s trained well. He’s a very good character.”
Karius – who was a free agent after leaving Liverpool in the summer – hasn’t played or been on the bench since the squad returned to England.
And Howe was asked if he had an update on contract discussions with Karius ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League home game against Leeds United at St James's Park.
“No current update, no,” said United’s head coach. “Nothing’s changed.”
Karius, likely to also have offers from other clubs, addressed his future after playing against Al Hilal during the World Cup break.
“I spoke with them a little bit (about an extended stay),” said Karius. “It’s been a great few months. Of course, I don’t play yet, but how I’ve been training, how I was welcomed by the whole group makes me believe I can achieve more things here. That’s my aim, to be here for a long project instead of a short one.”