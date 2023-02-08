News you can trust since 1849
The Newcastle United documentary set for Amazon Prime featuring Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi

A new Newcastle United documentary is being filmed for Amazon Prime.

By Miles Starforth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The club is bidding to win its first major trophy since 1969 – and qualify for Champions League football next season. A TV crew has been given behind-the-scenes access to the club, which was taken over by a consortium led by Amanda Staveley in October 2021 in a £305million deal.

United co-owners Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi will feature in the documentary, according to Sky Sports. The footage will reportedly be made into a four-part series on Amazon.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie tweeted: “Camera crews have been filming behind-the-scenes at Newcastle United for a four-part documentary to be shown on Amazon. The series will chart the club & its owners as they attempt to win a trophy & qualify for The Champ League.”

Newcastle are fourth in the Premier League – and in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi arrive at St James's Park following the club's takeover in October 2021.
