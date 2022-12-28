The club’s travelling supporters were only half-joking when they did just that during the 3-0 Boxing Day win over Leicester City.

There was a chant of “and now you don’t believe us … we’re gonna win the league” at the King Power Stadium.

The result moved Newcastle up to second place in the division, and Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said Newcastle were “absolutely” in the title conversation after a run of six successive victories.

Eddie Howe – who has refused, up to now, to talk about where the club could finish this season – was more circumspect, though United’s head coach said he had “no problem” with the supporters dreaming of silverware.

“Look, I’ve got no problem with the supporters dreaming and talking and speculating about what we can achieve, and I’ve got no doubt you guys (the media) will, because I can’t control that,” said the club’s head coach.

"I just think the only thing we need to be mindful of internally is we just have to focus on what we can control, which is our own thoughts and actions, and how we train and prepare, and just not look too far ahead or listen to too much news media, and just focus on our training.”

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier is interviewed after the Leicester City win.

Kieran Trippier, Howe’s first signing, also addressed the chants from the club’s 3,300-strong support at the King Power Stadium, where Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton were on target.

The defender said: “The fans are there to dream – that’s what they pay all their hard-earned money to watch us and follow us for.

“They can dream, of course. As players, we need to be realistic – and keep our feet on the ground.

“We're in a good position, but you can't take anything for granted, you've always got to respect your opposition. But we believe. We’re together as a team and a club – and just take it game at a time.”

Newcastle United fans at the King Power Stadium.

Newcastle were 19th in the league when Trippier joined from Atletico Madrid in January.

“I said it on the first day I signed, I want to help the club,” said the England international.

“I came when they were 19th in the league, and got questioned about that, but I believed and have believed throughout my whole career. I believed that I could help them stay up.

"But it’s about building. We’re high up at the moment, but the Premier League is relentless, so you've got to keep your feet on the ground.”

Howe offered Trippier and United’s four other World Cup players – Callum Wilson, Nick Pope, Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar – some time off after their involvement in the tournament in Qatar ended, but all returned to the club ahead of the restart.

“It’s about coming back – and doing everything that you can for your club,” said Trippier.

