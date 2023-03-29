The Newcastle United stadium plans on drawing board as club introduces safe standing

The stadium’s already been given a facelift by Newcastle United’s new owners. A number of bar and hospitality areas were refurbished last summer as the club’s owners started to address years of under-investment.

And more work is scheduled for the summer, when 1,800 safe standing places will be installed in one corner of the ground in a trial following a consultation with supporters.

A view inside St James' Park, which Newcastle United's owners hope to expand.

The move follows the installation of a number of rail seats at the front of the away end last year.

Standing, which was last seen at St James’s Park in the paddocks at the front of the Milburn Stand in the 1994/95 season. The new section, in the noisy Strawberry Corner of the ground, will be welcomed by many fans.

But, crucially, the return of standing to St James’s Park will not increase the stadium’s 52,305 capacity. To that end, land at Strawberry Place, controversially sold by former owner Mike Ashley to developers in 2019, was bought back by the club earlier this year.

The multi-million pound deal will be confirmed when the land, which had been set for a high-rise development, formally changes hands.

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, want to expand St James's Park.

Only Howe has spoken about the deal up to now. United’s head coach was asked about the prospect of an expanded St James’s Park earlier this year amid unprecedented demand for tickets.

"Anything we can do to enhance that for supporters, I’m fully behind,” said Howe. “So, yeah, if there’s an opportunity to expand and make it bigger, I don't think they'd have an issue selling the tickets currently – and make the opportunity for people even better to come and watch us.”

The club’s hierarchy hope to increase the stadium’s capacity to at least 60,000 by expanding the Gallowgate End.

To this end, plans are already being drawn up to add an additional tier to the stand, which would be extended over Strawberry Place. This echoes an ambitious plan unveiled by then-chairman Freddy Shepherd in 2007 shortly before Ashley bought the club.

Crucially, the club’s new owners have the money to make it happen.

