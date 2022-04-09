The next Newcastle United transfer challenge after stunning Bruno Guimaraes impact

Bruno Guimaraes, signed in January from Olympique Lyonnais, had to wait more than two months for his first start at St James’s Park.

The Newcastle United midfielder started last night’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers after Joe Willock was ruled out with a knee problem – and he didn’t disappoint at the sold-out stadium.

Guimaraes – who had memorably scored on his first away start against Southampton last month – was the pick for Newcastle before he left the field to a standing ovation late in the game.

And it wasn’t just about what he did with the ball. Yes, the Guimaraes moved the ball quickly and intelligently, but he also made an impression when United didn't have the ball.

Importantly, the 24-year-old, still adapting to the pace and intensity of Premier League football, stood up physically to Bruno Lage’s side, who tried to unsettle him. He got around the pitch, and helped the team keep a good shape when they didn’t have the ball.

Guimaraes was “fearless” in and out of possession, according to Howe.

Eddie Howe pointed to his defensive “discipline” after the game, which Newcastle won 1-0 thanks to a second-half penalty from Chris Wood. The result moved the club 10 points clear of the relegation zone with seven games left to play.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

“He did very well in a very difficult game,” said United’s head coach. “He showed real intelligence in possession and in terms of his positioning and his desire to get on the ball is so strong.

“There’s no fear in Bruno, he wants to be on the ball in every moment, and that’s, in part, why we love him so much.”

“But also defensively, the discipline, the positioning, the attitude to recover his shape and help his team-mates out of possession was very good.

“As we know, the Premier League is very different. That was always, probably, going to be the biggest challenge for him, his adapting to the speed of the league. I thought he had no issues.”

Guimaraes had had to wait for a home start because of the form of Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton and Joe Willock during the club’s recent nine-game unbeaten run.

It’s hard to see the Brazil international coming out of the team any time soon.

"Bruno Guimaeres is going to be a mainstay of the team,” said Howe. “The difficulty is that we went on that winning run, and it was difficult to break the midfield up. He got his opportunity, and I thought he was excellent.

"He offered a different dimension. I’m excited by what he can bring to the team.”

Guimaraes – who cost £35million plus add-ons – has changed the dynamic of United’s midfield. And fans are excited about what’s to come from him over the coming weeks, months and years.

But can Newcastle find more Brunos, affordable players with his ability, athleticism and intelligence, in this summer’s transfer market?