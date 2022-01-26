The nine Newcastle United transfer deals that could happen before the January transfer window closes

Eddie Howe has welcomed two additions to his squad so far this window and the club are targeting at least another four deals before the window slams shut.

However, any new player that is signed will have to be registered and because of their full 25-man squad, players will have to leave the club or face being unregistered for the rest of the campaign.

This means that whilst supporters will be keen to see who joins up on Tyneside before Monday, there will likely be departures from the club in order to balance the squad.

Here, we take a look at some of the arrivals and departures that could still happen at Newcastle United before the transfer deadline has passed:

IN - James Tarkowski Losing Chris Wood to Newcastle was a huge blow for Burnley. Losing Tarkowski as well would be almost unthinkable. Newcastle's search for a defender continues and as they get even more desperate, they may try and prise away Tarkowski from Turf Moor.

OUT - Matty Longstaff Longstaff had an unsuccessful loan spell with Aberdeen cut-short at the beginning of the month. It's likely that another loan move may be sourced for the midfielder with Oxford United, Carlisle United and Harrogate Town reportedly showing an interest in the 21-year-old.

IN - Darwin Nunez Newcastle's reported interest in Nunez has been known for a while now with the Benfica man one of Europe's most sought after youngsters. Nunez will likely be on the radar of many top clubs in the summer and so this window is probably Newcastle's best chance to snap him up.

OUT - Dwight Gayle The arrival of Chris Wood means Gayle is now Newcastle's third-choice striker. Their pursuit of more attacking options suggests that his time at St James's Park may be coming to an end. His prolificacy in the division means there will undoubtedly be Championship interest in Gayle this window.