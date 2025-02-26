The official reason Alexander Isak is out for Newcastle United against Liverpool

Alexander Isak is out of the Newcastle United squad to face Liverpool at Anfield tonight.

Eddie Howe has made two changes to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 4-3 at St James’ Park on Saturday. Sandro Tonali comes back into side after being benched with a hamstring injury against Forest with Lewis Miley dropping back to the bench despite scoring against Forest.

Isak drops out of the side entirely, despite making the trip to Anfield, with Callum Wilson starting his first Premier League game of the season as a result.

No injury was reported regarding Isak in Eddie Howe’s pre-match press conference ahead of the game but Newcastle’s official club website has confirmed the striker misses the game with a ‘slight groin problem’.

Isak has scored in each of his previous two visits to Anfield with Newcastle and also found the net in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool at St James’ Park back in December.

Ahead of the match Liverpool head coach Arne Slot praised Isak, as he said: “ “It is an understatement to say Isak is in fine form. I think he is in excellent form.” Slot said.

“The team performance will help us control him. The more ball possession we have the more, the easier it is to control him, although he is definitely a threat on counter-attacks.

“The good thing for us is that we have two very good centre-backs, who are probably one of the best players to play against him. We have two very good centre-backs and that is definitely what you need when you face a striker with the quality of Isak.

“Really high intense tempo in the game That helps no.9 as well because the better your team-mates are the more chances you get.

“He is not the only offensive threat they have. I think [Anthony] Gordon at right wing is a big threat. It is not only about him but he is definitely having a great season.

“But it is not only about him; I like the style of play Eddie Howe has introduced. They are always a team who has a very good game plan, they are really intense with or without the ball.”

Goalkeeper John Ruddy has been called up to the bench as a result of Isak dropping out of the squad. Nick Pope keeps his place in goal with Dubravka remaining on the bench.

Newcastle United team news v Liverpool

Newcastle United: Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson,

Substitutes: Martin Dúbravka, John Ruddy, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Matt Targett, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Harvey Barnes, William Osula.

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Quansah