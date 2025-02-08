The official reason Anthony Gordon is absent for Newcastle United at Birmingham City

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has dropped out of the matchday squad following his goalscoring display against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Gordon scored Newcastle’s second goal in the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win against Arsenal at St James’ Park to secure a spot in next month’s final at Wembley Stadium. And as Newcastle look for more cup success in the FA Cup fourth round at Birmingham City on Saturday, Gordon is one of two players to drop out of the squad from the Arsenal match.

Sven Botman’s omission was confirmed by head coach Eddie Howe in his pre-match press conference.

“I don't think he'll be available for this weekend,” Howe said about Botman. “So he's taken a knock, as you say, to his knee. It's the opposite knee to the ACL injury.

“I don't believe it's a serious injury, but it'll be enough to keep him out, as I say, for the Birmingham game. And then we'll assess him during the week next week before we lead into our next league game.”

But Gordon’s absence was not hinted at by Howe or the club when discussing team news.

Why Anthony Gordon is out for Newcastle United at Birmingham?

The Gazette understands Gordon’s absence is due to a minor thigh injury picked up after completing the full match against Arsenal.

17-year-old forward Sean Neave comes into the matchday squad for the first time in Gordon’s place. Goalkeeper John Ruddy also comes onto the bench in Botman’s absence.

Howe made nine changes to the side that beat Arsenal with Callum Wilson starting up front for the first time this season.

It will be the 32-year-old’s 114th appearance for The Magpies but his first in the FA Cup. Nick Pope also starts for the first time in two months after recovering from a knee issue.

In defence, it’s Emil Krafth’s first start since October and only Matt Targett’s second start in 15 months. Will Osula starts on the wing while Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley return to the side.

Bruno Guimaraes keeps his place in midfield as captain along with Dan Burn from Wednesday night.

Newcastle United players not included in matchday squad

In addition to Gordon and Botman, Harvey Barnes, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and all miss out due to previously confirmed injury issues.

There is no Odysseas Vlachodimos or Mark Gillespie in the matchday squad with two goalkeepers already named on the bench.

NUFC XI v Birmingham: Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley; Osula, Willock, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Trippier, Schar, Tonali, Isak, Hall, Murphy, Neave

