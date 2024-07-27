The official reason Lloyd Kelly missed Newcastle United v Hull City
Kelly travelled to the Adidas Headquarters in Germany last week but didn’t feature in the 3-1 win over SpVgg Unterhaching behind closed doors and was once again rested ahead of the trip to Tokyo on Sunday.
The 25-year-old joined Newcastle following his release from AFC Bournemouth this summer and is so far the club’s only outfield addition to last season’s first-team squad. Everyone is understandably keen to see the defender in action but the travelling supporters at the MKM Stadium and those watching online will have to wait that bit longer.
According to official club sources, Kelly has trained with the first team at Benton during the week but is understood to still be building up his fitness levels as he grows accustomed to his new surroundings. The fitness demands from Eddie Howe and his coaching staff have taken several new signings a period to adjust, notably Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall.
While in Germany, Howe explained: “Lloyd Kelly we’re just being protective over but he’s fit and fine.”
Kelly is expected to feature for Newcastle before the start of the Premier League season against Southampton on August 17. The Magpies face Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan before a Sela Weekender double-header against Girona and Brest on August 9 and August 10.
