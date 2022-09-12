The Premier League postpone three fixtures as Newcastle United fans learn fate of Bournemouth game

And Newcastle will play Bournemouth at St James’s Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle United fans ahead of the club's last home game against Crystal Palace.

A statement read: “Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.

“Matches postponed on Sunday are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United. Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, that was due to be played on Saturday, will also remain postponed.”

The Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds fixtures have been postponed due to issues around policing resources ahead of the state funeral of the Queen on Monday, September 19.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s home game against Crystal Palace had already been postponed due to a planned rail strike on the London to Brighton line.

“Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures,” the Premier League statement continued.

“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

“For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums. New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.”

A Football Association statement read: “Last weekend, English football united together to honour and remember Her Majesty the Queen.