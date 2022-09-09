The Queen yesterday passed away peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Newcastle United had been due to play West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement read: “To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters spoke of Queen Elizabeth’s II’s “unwavering service” to the country. Masters said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

A decision is yet to be made on next weekend’s games by the Premier League. Newcastle are due to play Bournemouth St James’s Park on September 17.

West Ham United's London Stadium home last night.

A United statement read: “A decision on Newcastle United's home Premier League fixture against Bournemouth will be made in due course.

"Supporters should retain their existing tickets for the trip to West Ham as they will remain valid for the rearranged fixture."

Government guidance issued by the Cabinet Office left the decision on sporting postponements to the various governing bodies.

It guidance reads: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures or close entertainment events during the National Mourning period.

"This is at the discretion of individual organisations. As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponed events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.