All football games – even grassroots fixtures – were postponed at the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

Other sports played on, but the decision was made to postpone all professional games – and I could understand that given the country was mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary monarch who had, remarkably, reigned for 70 years.

That said, there was a compelling case to play the games at every level of the football pyramid – and let fans respectfully pay their tribute to the Queen before kick-off time.

What I could understand less was the decision to stop kids fixtures. Even inter-club friendlies and training sessions were stopped.

So, instead of paying their respect to the Queen with their friends before games, children – who missed out on so much sport due to Covid-19 – were stuck inside on PlayStations and tablets all day.

The Football Association, in my view, got that decision very, very wrong.

An LED board at the London Stadium shows a photo Queen Elizabeth II as players observe a minutes silence before a Europa League fixture last week.

Yesterday, the Great North Run got it absolutely right. I was one of around 60,000 runners who ran the half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields.

They got the tone right before the race started – and the runners, respectfully, did the rest. It was a memorable day for many, many reasons. The runners and well-wishers along the 13.1mile route did the North East – and the Queen – proud.

Hopefully, we’ll see the same at football stadiums this week. Newcastle United – who had been due to play West Ham United at the London Stadium yesterday – last week said that a decision would be made on Saturday’s home game against Bournemouth “in due course”.

The EFL have already confirmed that their schedule will resume tomorrow night.

Branding as runners cross the Tyne Bridge during the Great North Run.

A statement read: “A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.”