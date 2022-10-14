Darren Eales, Newcastle United’s chief executive officer, this week insisted that the club would look to expand the historic stadium given the unprecedented demand for tickets.

And Howe addressed the future of St James's Park, which has a 52,305 capacity, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game away to Manchester United.

Asked if the club should stay at the city centre stadium, United’s head coach said: "Without a doubt, without a doubt.

"When I look around the city, you can see the football stadium at every turn. That's such a powerful thing, and I wouldn't want to change that if we can enhance and alter the matchday experience for fans. We’re trying to do that, but that's our home.”

Eales – who joined the club in the summer from Atlanta United – this week spoke to the media about the ownership group’s plans for the club, which was taken over a year ago.

Asked about the possibility of expanding the stadium, Eales said: “It’s one of the areas we’re looking at.

"It’s a champagne problem, because we’re sold out – and it’s not a situation like the past where you’re almost giving away season tickets to fill the stadium.

"It’s an amazing location. I love the fact we’re here in the city with 108 pubs within half a mile. It’s the best ground to come to for away supporters in my view because of its location and atmosphere.

“The reality is, we are in a situation where we’re limited in capacity. We’ll obviously be looking at if there are ways we can flex that. That’s one of the things we will be looking at over time.”

Before Ashley bought United in 2007, the club unveiled plans to develop land around St James’s Park and increase the stadium's capacity to 60,000.

Speaking at the time, then-chairman Freddy Shepherd said: "What we’re proposing is something not just for the club, but for the whole city and the people of Newcastle. The whole project will stand as a monument to vibrant development of the city.”