The reason Newcastle United's Callum Wilson had to be left out of Eddie Howe's starting XI

Eddie Howe’s revealed why he left Callum Wilson out of his Newcastle United starting XI.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 13th Mar 2023, 08:53 GMT- 1 min read
Substitutes Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson celebrate after Newcastle United's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Substitutes Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson celebrate after Newcastle United's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Substitutes Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson celebrate after Newcastle United's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wilson came off the bench in yesterday’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Alexander Isak, recalled to the team, opened the scoring at St James’ Park, but his first-half strike was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Hwang Hee-Chan.

Miguel Almiron, Wilson’s fellow substitute, scored a 79th-minute winner – and the result lifted the club, the club’s first win in six Premier League games, up to fifth place in the table.

Howe – who had made five changes to his team – was asked after the game why Wilson had been left out of the starting XI.

“Callum's had a difficult week,” said United’s head coach. “He hasn't trained all week, so Callum did really well to put himself on the pitch today – and I was delighted with him.”

Key sub

Asked why Wilson hadn’t trained, Howe said: “A little bit of illness with Callum, nothing serious, but it was a difficult week for him, as I said. He missed training from very early in the week. He did very, very well to make himself available today, and it’s not lost on me, because he was a key sub.

“He wasn't 100% to take to the pitch, but he did that for the cause.”

Meanwhile, Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui felt that his team should have had a penalty when Raul Jimenez went down in the box after being challenged by United goalkeeper Nick Pope.

"For me, we should have had a penalty,” said Lopetegui. “We are very unlucky with the referee.”

