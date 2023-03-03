A win for Newcastle on Saturday would see them close the gap to Spurs above them to just one point with a game in hand. However, to do that they must do something they haven’t been able to do in the Premier League - defeat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Opened in August 2003, then named the City of Manchester Stadium, Newcastle’s first visit came in May 2004 when a goal from Paulo Wanchope on the hour mark sealed the win for the hosts. This game would begin a winless streak that currently stands at 17.

Newcastle United have a disastrous record in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Their only win at the Etihad Stadium during this time came back in October 2014 when the Magpies pulled off an unlikely League Cup win over Manuel Pellegrini’s side. That win came courtesy of goals from Rolando Aarons and Moussa Sissoko as the jubilant travelling supporters all engaged in a ‘Poznan celebration’.

In all, Newcastle’s Premier League record at the Etihad Stadium reads: played = 17, won = 0, drawn = 2, lost = 15, scored = 8, conceded = 49. Defeats at the ground have included a pair of 4-0 losses in March and August 2013, three 5-0 defeats in February 2015, July 2020 and May 2022, as well as a Sergio Aguero inspired 6-1 win for the hosts in a game where Newcastle took the lead in October 2015.

