England 3-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina: Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane scored in the Euro 2024 warm-up match at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United’s St James’ Park hosted England for the first time in almost 20 years on Monday night as a crowd of 50,061 witnessed a 3-0 victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

After a goalless first half, Cole Palmer broke the deadlock from the penalty spot with his first England goal on his full debut. Trent Alexander-Arnold doubled The Three Lions’ lead in the closing stages before Harry Kane got in on the action with a close range finish.

Here are five talking points from the match...

England stars left out as Kieran Trippier captains England

Kieran Trippier is no stranger to leading the team out at St James’ Park as he was named England captain by Gareth Southgate for the match. Regular skipper Harry Kane was named on the bench while several key players missed out.

There was no place for Anthony Gordon or Bukayo Saka in the matchday squad despite the duo being present at St James’ Park. Gordon is currently nursing an ankle injury picked up for Newcastle United at the back end of the 2023-24 season but is expected to be back available for Friday’s match against Iceland at Wembley.

England players pose for a team photograph prior to the international friendly match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 03, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United duo Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire also missed out due to injury while John Stones, Phil Foden and Kobbie Mainoo were rested after the FA Cup final.

Real Madrid Champions League winner Jude Bellingham will join up with the squad later in the week.

Reflecting on captaining England, Trippier said: “It was a very special night. To lead the lads out and have my son with me as well is special.

"Obviously he has walked out with me for Newcastle but now for England. It was a great experience for him and managed to sneak him in the dressing room after the game to get a few photos with the boys. It is always an honour to not just captain the side but represent my country.”

St James’ Park auditions for Newcastle United transfer targets?

England’s first match at St James’ Park since 2005 provided Newcastle fans the chance to take a closer look at some of the club’s potential transfer targets. Goalkeepers James Trafford and Aaron Ramsdale have been linked with a move to Tyneside this summer but were both named on the bench with former Sunderland man Jordan Pickford named between the sticks.

West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen, who previously agreed to join Newcastle from Hull City only for a deal to fall through, started for The Three Lions. The 27-year-old remains a player The Magpies are interested in but any potential transfer would prove very difficult due to the finances required and West Ham’s determination to keep hold of the player.

Bowen played the full match on the right and was lively in the second half without penatrating the Bosnia backline.

A mixed reception for Jordan Pickford

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reacts during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 03, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford is no stranger to hostile receptions at St James’ Park given his connections to Sunderland. But his reception from the England home crowd was particularly interesting as a mixture of boos and cheers could be heard when his name was read out over the PA system ahead of the game.

Shortly after kick-off, a section of the Gallowgate Stand chanted ‘England’s number one’ at the Everton goalkeeper, who responded with a thumbs up gesture to the home supporters.

Pickford giving a thumbs up gesture to the Gallowgate Stand at St James’ Park may be an unusual image for many Newcastle fans to picture, but such was the home support on Monday night. In spite of the support for Pickford, fans in a similar section of the stadium could also be heard chanting anti-Sunderland songs during the match.

Not even England could see club rivalries parked at St James’.

Kieran Trippier’s ‘superstition’

England broke the deadlock with Palmer converting from the spot after Ezri Konsa was deemed to have been pulled down inside the area following a VAR check.

True to form, Trippier did not watch as the penalty was taken as the England skipper for the evening looked toward the East Stand instead before going over to congratulate the Chelsea star on his first England goal.

There are several other instances of Trippier chosing to look into the crowd rather than on the pitch for penalty kicks, notably Harry Kane’s crucial spot kick in the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark that was initially saved before being converted.

The right-back also keeps his distance for Newcastle penalties and often looks away before they are taken. Footballers are superstitious and habitual people after all.

A worry for Anthony Gordon?

Gordon had to watch from the stands at St James’ Park as his rivals for a spot in the final 26-man squad impressed. Eberechi Eze put in a positive first half display in his first England start on the left wing while his replacement Jack Grealish, an established England international, grabbed an assist for Alexander-Arnold in the closing stages.

Anthony Gordon, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and John Stones of England look on during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 03, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

With at least seven players needing to be cut from the squad and Gordon recovering from an ankle injury, the Newcastle winger will need to impress heading into Friday’s friendly against Iceland at Wembley Stadium. After that, England’s final 26-man Euro 2024 squad must be confirmed.

After the win over Bosnia, England boss Southgate gave credit to both Eze and Grealish, two players who play in the same position as Gordon.

“I would imagine Eberechi Eze has caught the eye, the way he started the game and way he glides with the power that he shows,” Southgate said.

“We know the qualities [Grealish] has and absolutely what he's capable of doing. That's not in any question. For us, he's a great character to work with.”