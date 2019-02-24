The stats behind Miguel Almiron's impressive Newcastle United home debut against Huddersfield

Miguel Almiron earned plenty of plaudits following his full Newcastle United debut against Huddersfield Town.

The 25-year-old midfielder left the pitch to a standing ovation on 81 minutes, after helping the Magpies secure a 2-0 lead over the Terriers.

Miguel Almiron's heat-map vs Huddersfield (Image: Wyscout S.p.a)

After the game United legend Alan Shearer tweeted 'impressive home debut', while manager Rafa Benitez praised Almiron for his 'energy and dynamism'.

Using data from Wyscout, we take a closer look at the Paraguayan's performance and the key stats following the game at St James's Park.

As shown by the visual graphic, Almiron spent most of his time on the left-hand side against the Terriers, where he was given the licence to cut inside.

Almiron wasn't afraid to pull the trigger against the Premier League struggles and the post-match stats show that three of the midfielder's four efforts were on target.

The one that wasn't hit the post when Almiron dinked the ball over Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl in the 11th minute, only to be denied by the woodwork.

In the 90 minutes only the two goalscorers, Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez, registered more shots than Almiron, however the pair were far less accurate.

Just two of Rondon's seven attempts were on target, while only two of Perez's five attempts were heading towards goal.

Almiron was also the architect behind many of Newcastle's goalscoring chances.

As shown by the player's heat-map, Almiron was most prominent in the left channel between the penalty area and the touchline.

From that area of the pitch, the Paraguayan produced six cross over the course of the game, with four finding United team-mates.

Almiron saw plenty of the ball with 50 per cent of United's attacks coming down the left-hand side.

He was also efficient in possession, with 30 of his 35 passes finding their mark (giving Almiron a pass completion rate of 86 per cent).

It should also be noted that Almiron's, admittedly heavy, touch also led to Tommy Smith's red card for the visitors in the 20th minute.

United's win over Huddersfield moved Rafa Benitez's side four points clear of the relegation zone and, while there will no doubt be tougher tests to come, the early signs are positive for the Magpies' record signing.