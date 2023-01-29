The stunning Premier League record Newcastle United’s Nick Pope has in his sights

Behind the quartet of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn, Pope has conceded just 11 goals this term and has kept ten clean-sheets in a row in all-competitions. In 20 Premier League games this season, Newcastle have collected 12 shutouts and haven’t conceded a first-half goal since Ruben Neves’ strike at Molineux in August.

Owing to the mid-season break for the World Cup, Pope also hasn’t conceded a goal anywhere in 84 days, a record that extends well over 100 days if only games at St James’s park counted. These stats make for brilliant reading and are one of the reasons why Southampton boss Nathan Jones revealed his belief that the 30-year-old is the best 'keeper in the top-flight.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Speaking after their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg, Jones said: “I think Nick Pope’s the best goalkeeper in the league, and I say ‘goalkeeper’ when I say that. He might not be the most fashionable one, in terms of what he can do with his feet, but for me, he’s the best actual goalkeeper in the league.”

Bruno Guimaraes went one step further with his praise: “I'd like to say thank you to Nick Pope - he has been brilliant for us. He is the best goalkeeper in the world.”

With their FA Cup participation ended prematurely by Sheffield Wednesday at the beginning of the month, Pope and co have had a free weekend to prepare for the visit of Southampton for the second-leg of their semi-final clash. And whilst all eyes this week will be on that game with a potential trip to Wembley on the horizon, attentions will quickly return to the league and the visit of West Ham at the weekend - a game that could see Pope move one step closer to setting a Premier League record.

As mentioned, the former Burnley man has kept six clean-sheets in a row in the Premier League, a run that puts him almost halfway to matching Edwin Van Der Sar’s remarkable record of 12 shutouts in a row, set between November and February 2008-09 before being ended by Peter Lovenkrands at St James’s Park.

Newcastle United have the best defensive record in the Premier League (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Pope’s twelve Premier League clean sheets this season also puts him clear in the lead for the Premier League Golden Glove - with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, his nearest challenger, three behind. This haul also means that Pope has a very good chance of challenging Petr Cech’s record of 24 clean-sheets in a season.

Cech set this record during Jose Mourinho’s debut season as Chelsea manager, one that saw the Blues lift their first ever league title and concede just 15 goals all season. There are very few supporters that believe Newcastle United can replicate those achievements, however, what’s to say Pope can't set a new goalkeeping record?