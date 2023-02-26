Eddie Howe’s side take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final this afternoon looking to end the club’s 54-year trophy drought.

The club, fighting relegation a year ago, has been transformed since a takeover in October 2021. Newcastle, 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, is fifth in the Premier League, and Eddie Howe was asked if the owners were pleased with the team’s progress.

United’s head coach said: “I think they’re very proud of everyone – players, staff. They’re very vocal in their support to us. They’ve not overloaded us with information. It’s just been subtle messages, and I think that’s been really good.”

Meanwhile, co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has tweeted a message to supporters: Ghodoussi said: “To all our away fans, let’s turn Wembley into St James’. Sing your hearts out and wave those scarfs. We are the 12th man on that pitch.”

