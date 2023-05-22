Newcastle United tonight secured a top-four finish – and a place in next season's Champions League.

The third-placed club drew 0-0 with relegation-threatened Leicester City at St James's Park, and the result means they cannot now be caught by Liverpool, in fifth.

Newcastle struck the post three times, and had a shot cleared off the line, during a one-sided game at St James' Park, where chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan made an appearance.

Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns an 80% stake in the club, took part in a half-time challenge on the pitch with co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben.

Reuben won that contest, and while United did not win the game, the point they took was all they needed to secure a Champions League place with one game to spare.

The club's final game of the season is against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and PIF, which owns 80% of the club, will now back Howe in the transfer market.

Howe had recalled Sean Longstaff to the starting XI after the midfielder recovered from the foot injury he suffered against Everton late last month.

However, United’s head coach lost Joelinton – who had picked up a knock in Friday night’s win over Brighton and Hove Albion – to an injury in the warm-up. Elliot Anderson, 20, replaced him in the starting XI.

Howe nearly lost another midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes, early in the game after catching Boubakary Soumare with a high boot. However, the game resumed with Guimaraes getting just a yellow card for the challenge amid protests from the visiting bench.

Anderson was heavily involved in the first 20 minutes, and the midfielder tested Daniel Iverson with a curling effort.

Newcastle dominated possession, but that shot was their only effort on target inside the first 30 minutes.

Alexander Isak was able to play on after treatment later in the half – the striker hurt himself making a challenge – and United probed away late in the half looking for a breakthrough, and it nearly came through Callum Wilson, who hit the post and had a follow-up effort headed off the line by Wilfred Ndidi.

Miguel Almiron also hit the post during a late push for a goal, and the half ended goalless.

Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan with co-owner Amanda Staveley.

Smith sent on Maddison for the second half, and Newcastle pressed on looking for a goal in front of a 52,152 crowd at St James’s Park.

United worked the ball down both sides looking for spaces as Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Allan Saint-Maximin warmed up.

Isak forced a save after a long spell of pressure saw him get the ball on the edge of the box.

Harvey Barnes was sent on by Smith just past the hour-mark, and Howe made his first change in the 68th minute, when Wilson was withdrawn in favour of Saint-Maximin.

Guimaraes headed a corner on to the post shortly after Saint-Maximin’s introduction. Chances came and went, and Murphy replaced Anderson in a second Newcastle change.

United continued to work the ball around the pitch, and Gordon made a late appearance off the bench.

Newcastle survived a late scare, and there was an almighty roar at the final whistle as the club's European place was confirmed.

