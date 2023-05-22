Newcastle United are just one point away from the Champions League – and its riches.

But Eddie Howe has again reiterated that the third-placed club will be operating under “tight constraints” in the summer transfer market.

Newcastle – who take on relegation-threatened Leicester City at St James’s Park tonight – need a draw from their last two Premier League games to be certain of a top-four place following Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.

United’s squad will need to be significantly strengthened in the summer ahead of a European campaign, but the club, which is constrained by Financial Fair Play rules as it increases its commercial revenues, will not have a “bottomless pit” of money.

Asked about the club’s summer recruitment, United’s head coach said: “I’ll comment on that at the right time.

“But, regardless of what happens, we’re not going to have a bottomless pit. We’ll be under tight constraints.

“Whatever we do in the transfer market, we’re going to have to be very smart. In the three transfer windows I’ve had, we’ve been excellent, and we have to continue that.”

Newcastle’s recruitment team have been drawing up lists of targets ahead of the window.

Champions League football would strengthen the club's hand in the market, though Howe, for now, is focused on Newcastle's remaining games.

“All the lists are kept in a drawer – for now,” added Howe, who has a number of injury concerns for the Leicester fixture.