The three reasons why Newcastle United fans must shut out the transfer noise...for now

And it’s easy to know why when your new majority owner has a reported wealth of £320billion.

The Magpies have already been linked with signing high-profile stars – and here’s why fans should be wary, despire the club’s big ambitions:

Key appointments are still to be made

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United directors Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

In truth, as important as the January transfer window could be, it is probably at the back of Amanda Staveley’s mind at present as she deals with more pressing issues.

Still, a decision is yet to be made over Steve Bruce’s future as head coach ahead of facing Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Staveley & Co are also in the process of identifying candidates for key roles such as sporting director and chief executive in what will be a huge change in direction behind the scenes.

Without a stable manager and an experienced head to work above them, it is almost impossible to come up with a concrete list of targets.

Sure, there are names the new owners and their advisors will have in mind but until those key appointments are announced, nothing is set in stone.

What Amanda Staveley has said

Importantly, Staveley has already somewhat played down the prospect of mega spending in January as the club works towards Financial Fair Play rules.

Now, that’s not to say Newcastle won’t enjoy a busy winter window but it’s a strong hint at which level of players – at what price – will be targeted, rather than some of the superstars currently being touted.

Tellingly as well, Staveley has asked for patience in the new owners’ long-term project and spoken about the importance of investing in the infrastructure.

“It's not just about growth on the football pitch,” Staveley told the Gazette.

“It’s about growth on the academy side and the infrastructure in the city. We’ve partnered with Jamie Reuben. We’ve worked with the Reuben family for over 10 years.

"One of the attractions, and one of the opportunities I had with PIF, is that they understand the bigger picture. They understand that sporting success comes with wider investment in the whole community.

"This club is at the heart of the community, and we’ve got to make sure we invest in all of the community at every level.”

Ultimately, if areas such as the training ground aren’t up to standard, the ability to attract Europe’s best players becomes extremely difficult.

Agent talk – there’s tons of it

What happens when you become the richest club in the world? In Newcastle’s case, they’ve essentially become bait for agents and intermediaries overnight.

Now United have money – and lot’s of it – there are players and agents desperate to get a slice of the cake.

Indeed, the new owners are likely to have been inundated with approaches from interested players’ agents, plenty of which have probably appeared in overseas reports.

The rumours, at times, force Newcastle fans to pinch themselves following a torrid 14 years of no hope or excitement under Mike Ashley.

But as transfer rumours goes, in terms of reality anyway, it’s important for supporters to block out the noise until January, at least.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.