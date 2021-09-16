The TWO former Newcastle United managers linked with Nottingham Forest job after Chris Hughton's sacking
Nottingham Forest are searching for a new manager and a couple of familiar faces have been linked with the role.
It was announced this morning that former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton has been ‘relieved of his duties’ as Nottingham Forest manager.
Hughton guided Newcastle United to promotion in 2009/10 but couldn’t repeat the feat at Forest, departing the club with them rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.
Forest have picked up just one point from seven games so far this season and are starting their search for their sixth permanent manager in just five years.
A couple of former Newcastle United managers have been linked with the now vacant post at the City Ground.
SkyBet are offering odds of 25/1 for a return to management for Alan Pardew, the man who replaced Hughton as boss at St James’s Park.
Another former Newcastle boss, Sam Allardyce, has been given odds of 33/1 to be Hughton’s replacement.