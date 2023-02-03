News you can trust since 1849
The two Newcastle United January transfers that left star player ‘really gutted’

Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood will be ‘huge’ misses in the Newcastle United dressing room following their January moves to Nottingham Forest.

By Dominic Scurr
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

That's according to Newcastle defender Dan Burn, who admitted he was ‘gutted’ to see the pair leave. Wood joined Forest midway through the January window on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy while Shelvey's permanent move was confirmed on deadline day after United secured a place in the Carabao Cup final with a semi-final victory over Southampton at St James’s Park.

And when asked about the duo’s departure and the role they played while at the club, Burn responded: “Massive. I text them both, I think they'll be a huge miss. I was really gutted when they left.

"They're two big characters we'll miss in the dressing room. I'm sure we'll replace them at some point. I'm sad but I'm happy for them, especially Jonjo.

Dan Burn embraces Chris Wood of Newcastle United after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
"He's had a bad time with injuries this season but you have to take opportunities when they're presented, they'll be a big miss, I wish them all the best.”

Shelvey was met by a standing ovation as he took to the field at half-time to mark the end of a seven-year spell at the club and was part of the post match celebrations in the dressing room. Wood was also in attendance on Tuesday night to congratulate his former team-mates and say his goodbyes.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans at half-time after a confirmed January move during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The pair will now reunite at Nottingham Forest as they look to help keep the club in the Premier League.

