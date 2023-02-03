The two Newcastle United January transfers that left star player ‘really gutted’
Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood will be ‘huge’ misses in the Newcastle United dressing room following their January moves to Nottingham Forest.
That's according to Newcastle defender Dan Burn, who admitted he was ‘gutted’ to see the pair leave. Wood joined Forest midway through the January window on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy while Shelvey's permanent move was confirmed on deadline day after United secured a place in the Carabao Cup final with a semi-final victory over Southampton at St James’s Park.
And when asked about the duo’s departure and the role they played while at the club, Burn responded: “Massive. I text them both, I think they'll be a huge miss. I was really gutted when they left.
"They're two big characters we'll miss in the dressing room. I'm sure we'll replace them at some point. I'm sad but I'm happy for them, especially Jonjo.
"He's had a bad time with injuries this season but you have to take opportunities when they're presented, they'll be a big miss, I wish them all the best.”
Shelvey was met by a standing ovation as he took to the field at half-time to mark the end of a seven-year spell at the club and was part of the post match celebrations in the dressing room. Wood was also in attendance on Tuesday night to congratulate his former team-mates and say his goodbyes.
The pair will now reunite at Nottingham Forest as they look to help keep the club in the Premier League.