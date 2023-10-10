The unseen classy gesture from West Ham star ahead of Newcastle United clash
Newcastle United were denied a win at the London Stadium on Sunday by a last-gasp Mohammed Kudus equaliser.
Newcastle United’s trip to the capital concluded with a late goal from the hosts to deny them a fourth successive Premier League win. Mohammed Kudus’ late strike meant the Hammers and Magpies had to settle for a point apiece as they headed into the international break sat 7th and 8th respectively in the Premier League table.
Whilst the game will be largely remembered for Kudus’ late strike, an unseen moment ahead of kick-off has been doing the rounds on social media recently. As the two teams walked out on a baking hot day in London, West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was pictured walking out wearing noise-cancelling headphones alongside a young mascot who was also wearing a pair of noise-cancelling headphones.
Areola has received great praise for this gesture on social media. @FootballDaily posted the video, describing it as a ‘wholesome moment’, whilst @Football__Tweet wrote: ‘A beautiful moment from Alphonse Areola before the match.’