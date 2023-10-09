‘Extremely lucky’ - Alan Shearer and ex-ref agree with David Moyes about major Newcastle United incident
Newcastle United’s draw with West Ham had one major controversial incident.
Alan Shearer believes Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes should have received two yellow cards at the London Stadium on Sunday. The Brazilian was booked in the 16th minute and could have been shown a second yellow just moments later after a cynical foul in the centre circle.
Peter Bankes opted against showing Guimaraes a second yellow on that occasion, with David Moyes post-match describing Guimaraes as ‘very lucky’ to not have been sent off. Newcastle United’s record scorer agrees with the former Everton and Manchester United manager, revealing that he also thought Guimaraes should have seen red.
Shearer said on Match of the Day 2: “Just for clarity and just to say there’s no bias, I thought it should have been a red card. I thought it should have been two yellow cards.
“Bruno didn’t agree with this one but he does stick his leg out there and it is rightly a yellow card, then 90 seconds later you get the second tackle, it’s a poor pass from Tonali there and he’s fortunate.
“On another day, I think the correct decision would have been a yellow card or a red card so Newcastle got away with one there.”
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher also agreed with Shearer’s verdict, labelling Guimaraes as ‘extremely lucky’ to not be shown a second yellow card.
Speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, Gallagher said: “He is extremely, extremely lucky and if he gets a second yellow card there, then none of us are going to argue. So I think he has got really, really lucky.
“It is difficult to say anything other than you anticipate him going there. No one could have argued had Guimaraes got a second yellow.”
Guimaraes instead stayed on the pitch and played a key role in helping his side get back into the game and then taking the lead before Mohammed Kudus’ late strike meant the spoils were shared at the London Stadium. However, Guimaraes’ yellow card does mean he is now one away from a suspension.
The Brazilian has picked up four yellow cards meaning another one will trigger an automatic one-match suspension. The Magpies will have Anthony Gordon back available for selection against Crystal Palace after he served his one-game ban at the weekend.