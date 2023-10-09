Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alan Shearer believes Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes should have received two yellow cards at the London Stadium on Sunday. The Brazilian was booked in the 16th minute and could have been shown a second yellow just moments later after a cynical foul in the centre circle.

Peter Bankes opted against showing Guimaraes a second yellow on that occasion, with David Moyes post-match describing Guimaraes as ‘very lucky’ to not have been sent off. Newcastle United’s record scorer agrees with the former Everton and Manchester United manager, revealing that he also thought Guimaraes should have seen red.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shearer said on Match of the Day 2: “Just for clarity and just to say there’s no bias, I thought it should have been a red card. I thought it should have been two yellow cards.

“Bruno didn’t agree with this one but he does stick his leg out there and it is rightly a yellow card, then 90 seconds later you get the second tackle, it’s a poor pass from Tonali there and he’s fortunate.

“On another day, I think the correct decision would have been a yellow card or a red card so Newcastle got away with one there.”

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher also agreed with Shearer’s verdict, labelling Guimaraes as ‘extremely lucky’ to not be shown a second yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, Gallagher said: “He is extremely, extremely lucky and if he gets a second yellow card there, then none of us are going to argue. So I think he has got really, really lucky.

Bruno Guimaraes played a key role for Newcastle United against West Ham

“It is difficult to say anything other than you anticipate him going there. No one could have argued had Guimaraes got a second yellow.”

Guimaraes instead stayed on the pitch and played a key role in helping his side get back into the game and then taking the lead before Mohammed Kudus’ late strike meant the spoils were shared at the London Stadium. However, Guimaraes’ yellow card does mean he is now one away from a suspension.