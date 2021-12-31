The unwanted all-time Premier League record Newcastle United set in 2021
The year 2021 has been one of disappointment for Newcastle United on the pitch, despite plenty of hope off it.
The Magpies ended the calendar year sitting 19th in the Premier League table with the joint-worst defensive record in the division with 42 goals conceded in 19 games.
And United’s Premier League defensive record as a whole in 2021 has set a new annual league record.
In 42 top-flight matches in 2021, Newcastle have conceded 80 goals.
It’s the first time in Premier League history a side has conceded 80 goals over the course of a year, beating Ipswich Town’s previous record of 79 set in 1994.
The last top-flight team to concede more goals in a year was West Bromwich Albion with 87 in 1985.
Newcastle’s unwanted record is made more interesting by the fact they had only suffered two defeats by a margin larger than three – both of those came this month with 4-0 losses against Leicester City and Manchester City.