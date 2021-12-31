The unwanted all-time Premier League record Newcastle United set in 2021

The Magpies ended the calendar year sitting 19th in the Premier League table with the joint-worst defensive record in the division with 42 goals conceded in 19 games.

And United’s Premier League defensive record as a whole in 2021 has set a new annual league record.

In 42 top-flight matches in 2021, Newcastle have conceded 80 goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran Clark (c) and Joelinton of Newcastle react after the fourth City goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on December 19, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It’s the first time in Premier League history a side has conceded 80 goals over the course of a year, beating Ipswich Town’s previous record of 79 set in 1994.

The last top-flight team to concede more goals in a year was West Bromwich Albion with 87 in 1985.

Newcastle’s unwanted record is made more interesting by the fact they had only suffered two defeats by a margin larger than three – both of those came this month with 4-0 losses against Leicester City and Manchester City.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.