Since Howe’s arrival as head coach back in November, Longstaff had been limited to just two substitute appearances prior to The Red Devils’ visit to St James’s Park on December 27.

The 24-year-old started eight of The Magpies’ opening 10 Premier League matches this season. But a mixture of inconsistent form, Jonjo Shelvey’s return from a calf injury and the surprise emergence of Joelinton as an effective box-to-box midfielder have seen Longstaff drop down the midfield pecking order.

But with Isaac Hayden and Joe Willock both unavailable on Monday, Longstaff was thrust into the starting line-up of Newcastle’s depleted matchday squad.

Newcastle player Sean Longstaff in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on December 27, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And it took the Geordie midfielder just seven minutes to make his mark on the game as he showed impressive reactions and tenacity to win the ball off Raphael Varane in the Manchester United half before playing a pass across to Allan Saint-Maximin, who did the rest.

It marked the start of an impressive return to the side for Longstaff as Newcastle put in arguably their best performance of the season so far.

The midfielder helped The Magpies pose a sustained threat by bossing the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred in the middle of the park alongside Shelvey and Joelinton while also being calm and reliable in possession.

Against a club that were once interested in acquiring Longstaff when he was valued at £50m, the midfielder shone with a confident performance epitomised by his early assist and positive passing display.

Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United is seen dejected during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on December 19, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Longstaff’s performances have been the subject of some scrutiny, particularly during Steve Bruce’s spell in charge – but on Monday, he made a statement to the new Magpies head coach with his future up in the air.

Longstaff is out of contract in the summer and could leave for free at the end of the season. If it came to that, it would be a disappointing end to one of the very few success stories to come out of Newcastle’s academy in recent years.

With the January transfer window set to open, the midfielder will be free to hold discussions with overseas clubs with a view to signing on a free at the end of the season, meaning Newcastle may have to act quickly to resolve the situation.

A potential reunion with former Magpies boss Rafa Benitez at Everton for Longstaff has also been reported.

Howe is well aware of Longstaff’s situation and spoke highly of the midfielder earlier this month.

“Sean is a very good player and he will have an opportunity to showcase his talent,” he said.

“He can show to me and the club he has a long-term future here. It's in his hands as well not just our hands.

"He is a young player and he's had a long association and history with the club. I recognise that. I recognise the journey he has been on through various aspects of the football club."

Now Longstaff has impressed on his first real opportunity under Howe, he will now have to build on it in order to secure his future on Tyneside.

