Bruno Guimaraes has posted a message to Newcastle United fans following his side’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Newcastle United emerged as 1-0 victors against the Gunners at St James’ Park thanks to Alexander Isak’s first half strike. The Magpies surrendered a lot of possession to their visitors, but dealt very well with any threats they posed them, particularly from set-pieces.

In a week that also saw them defeat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, Eddie Howe’s side have proven their worth as a force and will now head to Nottingham next weekend full of confidence. Guimaraes, meanwhile, was rested for their win over the Blues on Wednesday, before starting and making a major contribution to their win over Arsenal before being substituted in the dying stages as Howe changed his system to a back-five to see out the win.

Taking to X after the game Guimaraes, who is always very active on social media, posted: ‘I hope that one day you understand how much I like you’

In response, the official Newcastle United X account quoted Guimaraes’ post, writing: ‘We LOVE you’ alongside a picture of the Brazilian kissing the club’s badge.

Guimaraes was named team captain ahead of the new season and promoted into the club’s leadership group, such is his growing influence behind the scenes. Jacob Murphy, who didn’t feature against Arsenal due to a minor hamstring injury, was also promoted into that leadership group alongside Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Guimaraes and club captain Jamaal Lascelles.