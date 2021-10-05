‘They have a lot to offer’ - could Elliot Anderson and Joe White be the answer to Newcastle United’s woes?

Elliot Anderson and Joe White have both impressed at youth level and have each made appearances on the bench for the first-team this season.

Even though they are yet to taste first-team action this season, hopes are high that they can make an impact at senior-level at some point this campaign.

Following their 4-1 demolition of Middlesbrough in the Under-23’s Tyne-Tees derby on Friday night, Newcastle Under-23’s boss Kevin Richardson heaped praise on White and Anderson:

Joe White has been impressing at Newcastle United this season (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“They’re two good players. You could see that when they were younger.

“They’ve grown a few years now, they’re getting better but still learning.

“Hopefully, in the near future, I think a lot of people would like to see them get into the first-team and given a chance.”

Newcastle were left reeling in August when youngster Bobby Clark left Tyneside to join Liverpool’s youth set-up.

Elliot Anderson made his senior debut against Arsenal earlier this year (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Bobby, son of former-Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark, had been touted as one of the academy’s brightest talents, but they were unable to keep him at the club.

Richardson is glad to see that Anderson and White are still at the club and hopes they can develop whilst at Newcastle:

"I'm glad that they have made it at Newcastle and not somebody else's first-team squad.

"Potentially they have a lot to offer.

"It is just managing them in the right way to make them better players and give them a chance to get minutes under their belt, experience the crowds.

"I hope they do get that chance."

Getting that chance in the first-team may be difficult this year as Newcastle face another relegation-battle and Richardson believes it may be too big of a risk to throw the youngsters into the firing line:

"I don't know much about the first-team situation but I can imagine it being a bit tough. I think the gaffer is going for more experience.

"I think the manager would love to give one or two kids a chance, I am sure he would but it has to be at the best time.

"At the moment that isn't the case because we're fighting to get points on the table."

Newcastle United Under-21’s face Harrogate Town in a Papa John’s Trophy group game tonight.

