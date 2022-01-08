After a goalless first half which saw Newcastle waste several good chances, Cambridge took the lead through Joe Ironside. The Magpies failed to clear the danger after Martin Dubravka dropped the ball and the visitors took advantage.

Newcastle tried to find an equaliser but Cambridge were able to see the game out and book their place in the fourth round.

Cambridge United's English striker Joe Ironside (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English FA Cup third round football match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on January 8, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Magpies fans were understandably angry with the performance and result, here's how some of them reacted on social media afterwards…

@Geordie_Ash: “After a week full of excitement, transfer news galore, and real hope that we're finally going places, we're brought right back down to earth.

Embarrassing. Richest club in the world and we can't even score against Cambridge United. They should all be ashamed.”

@milessteven001: “Ok, we’re all angry & embarrassed but that was one of those freak FA Cup upsets that you get from time to time. We had almost all the chances and possession but also no one who can put the ball in the net. Feels bad today but better times are ahead.”

@markharper: “Missed chances (just like the Man U game) cost us. We have to get a proven striker in. Murphy, Krafth, Joelinton…all missing guilt-edged chances. Not good enough going forward, horrible in the final 3rd.”

@canadian_magpie: “Unfortunately there's no way to sugarcoat this result. It's shocking and just reinforces the need for new signings. However, if we can't beat Cambridge, how are we going to convince strong signings to play for us?”

