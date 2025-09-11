Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is set to visit Newcastle United next week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Thiago Alcantara has been appointed as a new member of Barcelona’s coaching staff ahead of the Champions League trip to Newcastle United on September 18 (8pm kick-off).

On Thursday, Barcelona confirmed the 34-year-old, who last played for Liverpool, had his first official day on the job as an assistant coach to Hansi Flick.

And in a week’s time, Thiago will return to England with the Barcelona squad to face Newcastle at St James’ Park. It will be the Spaniard’s first official visit to the stadium since he came on as a substitute in a 1-0 win for Liverpool back in 2022.

After achieving cult-hero status at Anfield, Thiago was released by Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season and announced his retirement. He briefly coached alongside Flick at Barcelona last summer but has now returned in an official capacity.

Barcelona club statement confirms coach appointment

An official statement released by Barcelona on Thursday read: “First official day on the job for Thiago Alcántara as a member of the coaching staff.

“The former Blaugrana player started work on the grass today as a member of the first team coaching staff as an assistant coach to Hansi Flick. His role will involve helping with tactical aspects and preparing training sessions, among other things, bringing his experience and vision of the game to enrich the squad's day-to-day work.”

Barcelona will face Valencia on Sunday before travelling to Newcastle next week.

Barca’s statement continued: “Regarding the squad, some internationals of course returned on Tuesday, and they have now been joined by the remainder, namely [Marcus] Rashford, [Jules] Kounde, Raphinha, [Andreas] Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Roony Bardghji. The Brazilian and the Uruguayan were the last to arrive and had a specific recovery session before joining in with the group.

“The usual development side players Dro [Fernandez], Toni [Fernandez] and Jofre [Torrents] were involved, while Frenkie [De Jong], [Alejandro] Balde and Gavi trained separately, with the Dutchman doing some of the session on the grass as he looks to get back up to speed.

“With the squad now complete, the team can continue working for the upcoming Valencia game on Sunday, the first home game this season. Flick will still have two more sessions – Friday and Saturday – to put the finishing touches to the tactical play to use against a refreshed opponent in a tough game. The aim on Sunday is to get back to winning ways in front of the fans after the draw at the Vallecas stadium last time out.”

Newcastle United also make major appointment ahead of Barcelona fixture

Newcastle will host Barcelona after a summer of change on Tyneside which has seen six senior players arrive and six, including Premier League record transfer Alexander Isak, leave.

In addition, Newcastle have appointed David Hopkinson as the club’s new chief executive officer to replace Darren Eales, who steps down from the role due to health reasons.

The Magpies are also expected to appoint a new sporting director, with Nottingham Forest’s Ross Wilson in line for the role.

Hopkinson will be in attendance for his first Newcastle match at St James’ Park against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (3pm kick-off) before getting his first taste of the stadium under the lights for the Champions League clash with Barcelona.