This extraordinary Allan Saint-Maximin and Newcastle United stat underlines one thing to Eddie Howe

Saint-Maximin has dribbled past more opponents than any top-flight player – and he’s also had more dribbles than anyone in the division.

Twitter account @TheOther14, which highlights statistics from teams outside the “top six", published an opponents dribbled past table, and Saint-Maximin is “well clear” of the competition with 121 players beaten.

The closest player from a club outside the “top six” is Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis (70). Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (65) is the closest player to him from a “top-six” club.

Saint-Maximin has also attempted more dribbles (201) than any other player. Leeds United’s Raphinha is closest to him with 137 dribbles.

The 24-year-old – who has scored five top-flight goals so far this season – started his first home game since mid-February last weekend after recovering from a recent injury lay-off.

And if Newcastle are to score more goals from open play between now and the end of the season, then Saint-Maximin must find his best form.

Saint-Maximin started the move which led to the club’s winning goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers, a penalty scored by Chris Wood, and Eddie Howe saw “positive signs” in his performance.

"I’d say, with the length of time that Maxi’s been out, and training that he’s missed, he’s probably needed the two games that we’ve had,” said United’s head coach.

"There’s no lack of effort from Maxi. He gave everything for the team. I thought he maxed out physically. I think that will help him get to his best. He decides games. I think he’s got those moments in him. I thought the move for the penalty was really good.

"He had a few chances, which was pleasing to see him in goalscoring areas, which is something he’s working on with him. Despite the fact he didn’t take any of those chances, it was great to see. Positive signs for Maxi.”

Saint-Maximin is preparing for Sunday’s home game against Leicester City. Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League table, and 10 points above the relegation zone, with seven games left to play.