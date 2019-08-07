This is how many unsold season tickets Newcastle United have ahead of Premier League opener
Just under 11,000 season tickets remain unsold, days before Newcastle United's Premier League opener with Arsenal.
It has been a summer of upheaval on Tyneside following the departure of popular manager Rafa Benitez, coupled with Ayoze Perez's £30million move to Leicester City.
Not for the first time, Magpies fans have questioned owner Mike Ashley's motives at the club and have decided to take action.
Fan Groups across Newcastle have joined forces in a bid to push Ashley out of the club, the first port of call being to boycott the Arsenal game on Sunday.
In addition, sections of the United support have opted to cancel their season tickets and have vowed never to return until Ashley has sold the club.
The decision taken by those supporters has seen, up until now, season ticket sales drop after the Magpies sold 42,000 last season (note: 3,000 tickets are allocated to away fans).
Fans can go online and see what areas of the ground still have seats remaining. Indeed, we have counted up each section to discover an estimated figure of 10,600.
Last month on July 15, The Gazette revealed around 12,00 season tickets had remained unsold.
And while it seems some fans have been drawn back in by signings such as Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin, most have stuck to their word.
The previous lowest crowd at St James's Park followed in November 2010 when 41,053 watched the Magpies slip to a 2-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers.