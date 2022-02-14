As confirmed by the club, Trippier sustained a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot and the scorer of Sunday’s winning goal is expected to be facing two months on the sidelines.

Since joining last month, Trippier has already become an integral part to the squad and has garnered high praise from his head coach: “There was a little bit of luck (with the deflection), it wasn’t as beautiful as the Everton one, but it was still equally effective.” Eddie Howe said about yesterday’s winning free-kick. “Big compliment to Kieran.”

Trippier will be a big miss on the field and Newcastle supporters took to social media to express their support for the defender who has very quickly became a fan-favourite on Tyneside:

@ToonBlackWhite: Gutted. Him and Wilson now gone. Our squad is going to need to step up and finish the job. Think we just about have enough but need to keep this run going as long as we possibly can

@SuperSchar: Massive loss, the others needs to step up now hopefully Manquillo isn’t too bad of an injury! Speed recovery @trippier2 that’s so unlucky

@Daftoon1: I'm sure he will still be a big influence around this team, his leadership skills will be needed in many ways.

@wez_atkinson: He will be a massive miss, however he's set a standard in that team that the others have followed and will need to maintain in his absence. Gutted and hope he recovers swiftly #NUFC ⚫⚪⚫ @trippier2

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Newcastle full back Kieran Trippier sits down on the turf before leaving the field with an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on February 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

@jackm1892: Absolute wounded. Got to keep the faith mind. The rest of the lads have enough to get us through this.

@Magikmaverick86: He's come in and raised the bar within the squad. I'm certain that the bar stays high and that the squad comes together and maintains these levels. #NUFC Get well soon Kieran @trippier2

@GallowgateShots: Huge impact since arriving, wishing for a speedy recovery.

@wpl1969: Team game, Tripps influence will still be evident off the pitch. Defense creaked yesterday but to a man you can see and feel the unity. Confidence is building. Keep going lads, +tve thoughts, he might be back sooner than we think⚫⚪

