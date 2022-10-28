This is what Newcastle United have 'proved' so far in the Premier League

That’s the view of Sven Botman ahead of Saturday’s home game against Aston Villa.

Newcastle, fourth in the Premier League after last weekend’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, have the best defensive record in the Premier League ahead of the fixture – and Botman wants the team to maintain that form.

"I think we are proving to everybody what we’re capable of these days,” said Botman, who hopes to go to next month’s World Cup with Holland.

“We’ll do our best against every opponent. I think it's not a great situation to play against us. We’re in great shape, and working hard for every point. We just hope to keep going like this."

United are pressing high up the pitch under head coach Eddie Howe.

"It has to be everybody, not just the defence,” said Howe. “It has to be a team effort, and we must work hard as a team to make sure we don't have many goals against us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman, second left, with team-mates Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar.

Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were on target at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.