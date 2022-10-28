This is what Newcastle United have 'proved' so far in the Premier League
The key to Newcastle United’s success so far this season is down to working hard as a team – to make it hard for every opponent.
That’s the view of Sven Botman ahead of Saturday’s home game against Aston Villa.
Newcastle, fourth in the Premier League after last weekend’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, have the best defensive record in the Premier League ahead of the fixture – and Botman wants the team to maintain that form.
"I think we are proving to everybody what we’re capable of these days,” said Botman, who hopes to go to next month’s World Cup with Holland.
“We’ll do our best against every opponent. I think it's not a great situation to play against us. We’re in great shape, and working hard for every point. We just hope to keep going like this."
United are pressing high up the pitch under head coach Eddie Howe.
"It has to be everybody, not just the defence,” said Howe. “It has to be a team effort, and we must work hard as a team to make sure we don't have many goals against us.”
Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were on target at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
"Yes, we have great attackers who can score goals for us too,” said Botman, signed from Lille in the summer in a £35million deal. “We needed that in the first half. We controlled well, but then if you go in 0-0 at the break, it’s more difficult. We're happy with everybody. The whole squad’s competing."