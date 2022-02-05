This is what the ‘data experts’ are predicting for the outcome of Newcastle United’s clash with Everton
It is set to be a nervy affair at St James’s Park on Tuesday night.
It could be a season-defining game on Tyneside. A win for Newcastle drags the Toffees into relegation trouble, however, defeat sees them cut even more adrift in the bottom three.
The club has been buoyed by a very promising January transfer window and a sold out St James’s Park could get to witness the debuts of three new signings.
The clash will also be Frank Lampard’s first league game in charge of Everton.
The game promises to be another very close contest and even the supercomputer, which is predicting relegation misery for Newcastle, believes that Tuesday’s game could go either way.
Everton just edge the way and have been given a 38% of victory, whilst Newcastle are narrowly behind with a 35% chance.
There is a 26% chance of a draw with the match at St James’s Park judged to be the most closely-contested clash of the whole round.