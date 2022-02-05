This is what the ‘data experts’ are predicting for the outcome of Newcastle United’s clash with Everton

It could be a season-defining game on Tyneside. A win for Newcastle drags the Toffees into relegation trouble, however, defeat sees them cut even more adrift in the bottom three.

The club has been buoyed by a very promising January transfer window and a sold out St James’s Park could get to witness the debuts of three new signings.

The clash will also be Frank Lampard’s first league game in charge of Everton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle celebrates his goal with Kieran Trippier (r) during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The game promises to be another very close contest and even the supercomputer, which is predicting relegation misery for Newcastle, believes that Tuesday’s game could go either way.

Everton just edge the way and have been given a 38% of victory, whilst Newcastle are narrowly behind with a 35% chance.

There is a 26% chance of a draw with the match at St James’s Park judged to be the most closely-contested clash of the whole round.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.