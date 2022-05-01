Newcastle spent a club record £90million during the January transfer window in 2022, more than any other side in world football. It was the first transfer window under the ownership of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media following the £300million takeover back in October.

Since then, Eddie Howe’s side have been able to emphatically steer themselves clear of relegation danger and into the top half of the Premier League table.

The signings of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett in January played a key role in Newcastle’s change in fortunes under Howe. And The Magpies’ squad is set to be bolstered significantly once the transfer window opens this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Newcastle United waves a flag prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on April 20, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

When does the summer transfer window open for Newcastle United?

Premier League clubs will be able to register new signings from Friday, 10 June 2022 up until 11pm on Thursday, 1 September 2022 at 11pm.

This means clubs in England will be able to complete signings before their counterparts in Europe’s other ‘top four’ leagues, whose window opens on 1 July 2022.

Like England, the transfer window closes on 1 September in Germany and Spain but France and Germany will see their window close a day earlier on 31 August.

Plenty of players have already been linked with a move to Newcastle this summer and the rumours are only expected to heat up as the window draws closer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.