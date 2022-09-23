News you can trust since 1849
This is when Newcastle United fans will get LNER train strike update ahead of Fulham game

For the second time this season, Newcastle United fans are facing travel disruption due to a rail strike.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 10:32 am
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 10:33 am

A planned strike by train drivers, which was called off as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, has been rearranged for October 1. Newcastle take on Fulham in London that day.

United have sold out their 2,300-ticket allocation at Craven Cottage, and supporters hoping to travel to the fixture by train are waiting on more news from LNER.

Newcastle United fans gather at Craven Cottage in 2016.

The train operator, which has suspended ticket sales on strike days, plans to publish a “provisional” timetable for October 1 later today. Fans will be able to book, change tickets and request refunds on Monday, according to LNER. London Underground services will run as normal on the strike day.

A rail strike coincided with Newcastle’s game away to Brighton and Hove Albion in August. The club was backed by 2,925 fans at the Amex Stadium.

