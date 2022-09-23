This is when Newcastle United fans will get LNER train strike update ahead of Fulham game

A planned strike by train drivers, which was called off as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, has been rearranged for October 1. Newcastle take on Fulham in London that day.

United have sold out their 2,300-ticket allocation at Craven Cottage, and supporters hoping to travel to the fixture by train are waiting on more news from LNER.

Newcastle United fans gather at Craven Cottage in 2016.

The train operator, which has suspended ticket sales on strike days, plans to publish a “provisional” timetable for October 1 later today. Fans will be able to book, change tickets and request refunds on Monday, according to LNER. London Underground services will run as normal on the strike day.