This was Elliot Anderson's reaction to Newcastle United chant

Elliot Anderson’s spoken about the moment Newcastle United fans gave him goosebumps at Prenton Park.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:12 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 7:46 am

Anderson made his full debut in Wednesday night’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers. The 19-year-old won praise from head coach Eddie Howe for his performance in the second-round tie, which was decided by goals from Jamaal Lascelles and Chris Wood.

Newcastle’s 2,200 travelling fans chanted “he’s one of our own” at Anderson, from Whitley Bay, during the game.

"When I heard that I had goosebumps in my arms,” said Anderson. “It was quite surreal, really, because I used to be in the crowd chanting players names, and then, when it's about you, it feels quite mad."

Anderson – who had scored at Prenton Park for loan club Bristol Rovers last season – was ready for his chance after a strong pre-season campaign.

"I’ve just been trying to get that chance – and I tried to make the most of it,” said the Scotland Under-21 international.

"I just want to see what I can do. I want to get into the team if I can. "But it's just working away every day, and if that opportunity comes, I'll take it.

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson.

"I thought I did well. It was always going to be a hard game. When you come to lower league sides as a Premier League club, your mentality can be wrong, but I think we got it spot on.

"It was always going to be a tough game – and that's exactly what it was.”

