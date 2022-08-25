Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United update on Martin Dubravka amid Manchester United 'talks'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubravka – who has lost his place in the team to summer signing Nick Pope – didn’t travel to Birkenhead for the tie, which was won by goals from Jamaal Lascelles and Chris Wood.

Howe was asked why Dubravka missed the tie. United’s head coach said: “He was feeling a little bit unwell. That’s it. In terms of anything (else) with Martin, I don't know about that."

Sky Sports reported after the fixture that Man United, looking for competition for David de Gea and Tom Heaton, have held “talks” with Newcastle over a move for 33-year-old Dubravka, who is said to be “open” to the move after starting the season on the bench.

Meanwhile, Howe was pleased with the reaction of his team to going a goal down at Prenton Park.

“It was hard-fought, competitive,” said Howe. “They were very good defensively and physically. It was a good examination of our attitude, our organisation and our commitment, and the lads passed the test with flying colours. They managed a difficult last 20 minutes superbly.

“This wasn’t about free-flowing football as much as we wanted it to be. We didn’t really get in any rhythm with the ball. Although we had a lot of it, I don’t think we penetrated enough.