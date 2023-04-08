News you can trust since 1849
Thomas Frank boosted for Newcastle United's visit – with Brentford player pencilled in to return

Thomas Frank says Brentford “can’t wait” to take on Newcastle United at home – after two tough away games.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 07:05 BST

The two clubs meet at the Gtech Community Stadium this afternoon with Frank looking for his ninth-placed team, beaten 1-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, looking to end a three-match winless run.

Thomas Frank reveals why he'll buy Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe a pint
“We know it will be difficult, but we are up for it and can’t wait to play at home after two games away,” said Brentford’s head coach, who revealed that he wants to “have a pint” with Eddie Howe, his Newcastle counterpart, in his pre-match press conference.

“The fans (at home) have been really good, and they need to perform one of their best games, and we need to do the same.”

Meanwhile, Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt has recovered from the knee injury which has kept him out of the last three games, and could be involved. Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Frank Onyeka and Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) remain sidelined.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank at St James' Park earlier this season.Brentford head coach Thomas Frank at St James' Park earlier this season.
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank at St James' Park earlier this season.
