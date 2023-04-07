Thomas Frank reveals why he'll buy Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe a pint

Brentford side take on third-placed Newcastle United at the Gtech Community Stadium tomorrow, and Frank – who made history by taking the club into the Premier League – was full of praise for Howe, who won promotion to the top flight with Bournemouth earlier in his managerial career.

“I’ve met him a few times, but I haven’t been able to have a pint with him – yet,” said Frank in his pre-match press conference.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

“It would be lovely to know him even better. He did a top job at Bournemouth. They were an example to follow, having got promoted and established themselves in the Premier League.

“He’s got an opportunity at a club that wants to be in the top four, and they’re definitely doing everything that can to maybe even be there this season.

“They’ve done fantastic. The way (Howe and his coaching staff) came in last year and turned things around relatively quickly, and now how they’ve fine-tuned their style to be energetic, pressing, physical and dynamic, is very impressive.”

Set-piece battle

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Newcastle, winless and 19th in the Premier League when Howe took over in November 2021, have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season.

“They deserve huge praise for the way they defend,” said Frank, whose ninth-placed team was beaten 5-1 at St James’ Park in October. “They’re clear in what they want. They have a very well drilled and well picked back five, including (Nick) Pope.

“It looks like they’ve played together forever. They’re always in the right positions – and they’re very good in the duels.

“We need to match their energy and intensity, win enough second balls – and the set-piece battle.

"Hopefully, we’ll be good enough in spells on the ball to create enough opportunities.”

Physical game

Meanwhile, Howe is expecting a “tough” game against Brentford.